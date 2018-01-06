News
Azerbaijan fires over 2,000 shots past week
Azerbaijan fires over 2,000 shots past week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The situation at the line of contact between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm from December 31 to January 6.

The situation along the line of contact has not changed considerably, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

During the mentioned period, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime around 200 times by firing more than 2,000 shots towards the positions of Karabakh.

The Defense Army forces continue to fulfill the military task and control the situation
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
