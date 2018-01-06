Street dedicated to Armenians may appear in Queens

One of the streets in Queens may be renamed to honor Armenians. The street behind the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs may be called “Armenian Way” at the initiative of the Armenian religious leaders.

They say around two thousand Armenians leave in the borough since the early fifties, ny1.com reported.

“This is to remember the history,” said Abraham Malkhasyan, Pastor, Armenian Church of the Holy Martyr

Community Board 11’s Transportation Committee has already approved the co-naming, now it's up for consideration with the community board.