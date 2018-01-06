Chavushoglu: Ankara and Berlin will be able to overcome disagreements

Germany and Turkey are bound by “special relations”, both countries are ready to do everything to overcome the difficulties in bilateral relations, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel before the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the German city of Goslar.
The German minister recalled that in Germany there are about 3 million people of Turkish origin. Gabriel emphasized that regardless of whether they have a Turkish passport or not, they are citizens of Germany.
The Foreign Minister admitted that in recent months there has been disagreement in the relations between the two countries.
“We do not have the same opinion on all issues,” he said, stressing that, nevertheless, Berlin and Ankara are ready to establish a dialogue.
“We set the task to do everything so that we could overcome the difficulties that were in the relations between Germany and Turkey,” Gabriel said.
Chavushoglu believes that Ankara and Berlin will be able to overcome disagreements in bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation.
“As an example, I would like to name the negotiation process on Turkey's accession to the EU,” the minister said. He expressed opinion that, nevertheless, even here Ankara and Berlin could act in the interests of all parties and, in particular, discuss the possibility of creating a customs union between the EU and Turkey.