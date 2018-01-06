Vehicle of Patriarch Theophilus III stoned in Bethlehem

The car of the Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem was stoned in Bethlehem.

The incident occurred during the movement of the motorcade of the Patriarch of Jerusalem to the place of service in the Church of Nativity, RIA Novosti reported citing Maan.

It is specified that the law enforcers helped the patriarch to come to the square in front of the basilica, after which he was led inside. No reports on casualties have been received.

The Church of the Nativity is one of the two main Christian churches of the Holy Land along with the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. According to legend, the basilica is built over the birthplace of Jesus Christ.