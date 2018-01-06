News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 07
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenian community marks Christmas in 2 Glendale hospitals
Armenian community marks Christmas in 2 Glendale hospitals
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society

The Armenian community marked Christmas in two hospitals of Glendale on Friday.

At Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, prelate of the western United States, and members of his clergy led a ceremony with prayers at 11 a.m. in both English and Armenian, Los Angeles Times reported.

Hospital staff, employees and executives were joined by local leaders such as Glendale Mayor Vartan Gharpetian and state Sen. Anthony Portantino, who spoke briefly before the ceremony.

“As a Roman Catholic, representing an Armenian community, I love celebrating Christmas twice,” he said. “It’s an honor to represent such a vibrant and spiritual community.”

Faith-based hospital Adventist Health Glendale held a similar Armenian Christmas ceremony at noon led by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, leader of the Western Diocese Armenian Church.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karekin II conveys message on Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ
“Through the Birth of the Saviour we witness the mystery of profound divine love and care towards us...
 Divine Liturgy in Etchmiadzin (PHOTOS)
On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Christmas...
 Melania Trump welcomes New Year with $4,000 gown
Ivanka preferred an open black dress…
 Armenia President: We will return our relatives to Armenia
In 2017, we gave a new impetus to strengthening of our Armed Forces...
 Armenian News-NEWS.am wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Let 2018 bring you joy and happy moments...
 Karabakh President: Powerful and capable army is the most important guarantee of security our republic
No effort would be spared furthermore to hold at the highest level the combat capability of the armed forces...
Partner news