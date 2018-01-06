Armenian community marks Christmas in 2 Glendale hospitals

The Armenian community marked Christmas in two hospitals of Glendale on Friday.

At Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, prelate of the western United States, and members of his clergy led a ceremony with prayers at 11 a.m. in both English and Armenian, Los Angeles Times reported.

Hospital staff, employees and executives were joined by local leaders such as Glendale Mayor Vartan Gharpetian and state Sen. Anthony Portantino, who spoke briefly before the ceremony.

“As a Roman Catholic, representing an Armenian community, I love celebrating Christmas twice,” he said. “It’s an honor to represent such a vibrant and spiritual community.”

Faith-based hospital Adventist Health Glendale held a similar Armenian Christmas ceremony at noon led by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, leader of the Western Diocese Armenian Church.