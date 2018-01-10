Trump decision on DACA program blocked in US

Saakashvili says he was questioned about executions in Maidan

Analyst: There will be no large-scale military actions in Karabakh in 2018

Saudi Arabia arrests men over 'gay wedding' video

Armenia analyst: Kurdish factor’s importance in Middle East will increase

Dollar, euro continue to “weaken” in Armenia

Hyundai NEXO fuel cell crossover revealed at CES 2018

US teacher arrested after challenging teacher pay

Expert: Number of Armenia private companies increased by 7,000 in 2017

Survey: Russians say US is number one enemy

Bitcoin rate falls on the backdrop of attention to new crypto-currencies

Toyota and Mazda chose Alabama for construction of $1.6 billion worth plant

UK school school bans teachers from calling its pupils 'girls'

40 people die in India due to cold wave

Armenia analyst: East-West relations have been transformed in 2017

Saudi’s crown prince creates personal army

Dietitian: Armenia residents no longer pay much attention to setting lavish New Year’s tables

Boeing delivers record number of airplanes in 2017

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker to travel to Paris

Armenian Church of Iran has deaconess for first time in 100 years (PHOTOS)

Global Economic Prospects 2018: Armenia to post 3.8% GDP growth in 2018

Cuba's Foreign Ministry: US has no evidence that its diplomats attacked in Havana

Analyst: Armenia opposition parliamentary forces must unite in combating against price hikes

Global oil prices rising

Death toll rises to 13 in deadly mudslides in California

Economist: Impact of inflation in Armenia is very negative

Pakistan suspends military and intelligence cooperation with US

South Korean president ready to meet with Kim Jong-un

Bloomberg: Kodak to create its own cryptocurrency

Armenian President signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

Catholicos of All Armenians heads to US

Newspaper: Armenia to have new presidential residence

Lars road closed for all types of vehicles

Microsoft halts AMD Meltdown and Spectre patches after reports of unbootable PCs

Armenia economist MP: Opening of transport corridors via Abkhazia and South Ossetia is quite realistic

Kyrgyz who tried to commit suicide in Yerevan had attempted to illegally cross Armenia-Iran border

Trump tries to reach compromise with Congress members, on immigration issues

Netanyahu: Iran plans to send 100,000 fighters to Syria

Trump says he could beat Oprah Winfrey in 2020 presidential race

US denies Pakistani claims of suspension of military or intel cooperation

Trump to attend Davos economic forum

Egypt court jails 262 for offences at 2013 Cairo sit-in

Pyongyang: Nuclear program talks to have negative impact on inter-Korean ties

Suicide bomber targeting police kills 6 in Pakistan

Thailand’s PM adopts unique tactic to avoid tricky questions from reporters

Catalonia appeals to Constitutional Court over Madrid steps on regional crisis

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

UK says would not be sensible to rescind Trump visit invitation

Economist: Armenia's membership in EAEU is reason of price increase

4 people charged with keeping 16-year-old girl in “torture chamber” basement

EU budget to lose 13 billion euros due to Brexit

Analyst: Iran instability is threat to Armenia

Dollar, euro “ascent” stops in Armenia

Detained Saudi princes transferred from Ritz-Carlton to prison

Armenia President: We need to refrain from frequently changing tax law in depth (PHOTOS)

Expert: Prices of about 40 products are expected to rise in Armenia

Iran: At least 3.7 thousand people detained during protests

US Envoy for International Energy to visit Azerbaijan

Trump forgets US national anthem

Long-time Armenian issues advocate Ed Royce to retire from Congress

Man dies on the spot in Armenia after being hit by SUV (PHOTOS)

Analyst: There will be no large-scale war in Karabakh in 2018

Red Cross representatives in Azerbaijan visit 2 Armenian detainees

Armenia analyst: Key event in 2017 was construction of northern section of road to Karabakh

North Korea ready to send delegation to PyeongChang Winter Games

Press secretary: Armenia President had slight cold, he was at home during this time

Police detain driver of vehicle involved in Yerevan fatal car crash

2 Karabakh army soldiers wounded in landmine explosion

Russia weapons to cease to exist in South Caucasus?

Newspaper: US ambassador wants to see Arpine Hovhannisyan as Armenia Parliament speaker

Trump to run for President again in 2020

Armenian MP of Iran links current state in country to its economic situation

Glendale to pay $550,000 to former officer of Armenian descent over discrimination lawsuit

Snow covers parts of Sahara desert for third time in 40 years (PHOTOS)

Turkish president sues opposition leader over ‘insult’

US Vice President to travel to Egypt, Jordan, and Israel

EU extends restrictive measures against North Korea

Egypt to hold presidential election March 26-28

Republic of Armenia square inaugurated in Uruguay

Turkey's nationalist opposition to back Erdogan in 2019 election

Black ice formed on some sections of Vardenyats Pass

Macron urges Europe to join China's Silk Road revival plan

British FM: Jerusalem should be shared capital

Fitch revises Yerevan’s ratings to positive from stable

India's Supreme Court to review 2013 order criminalizing gay sex

Jordan foils major terror plot by Islamic State

Apple investors call for action over iPhone 'addiction' in children

UK appoints new Conservative party leader

Largest prime number discovered

Two people injured in New York apartment building fire

Expert: Azerbaijan will not attempt another aggravation in Karabakh

Arab Coalition's jet shot down by rebels in Yemen

Armenian folk dance performed at Istanbul churchyard (VIDEO)

Syrian army retakes military base in Damascus

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Fire crews respond to fire at Trump Tower

Charles Aznavour offers to select “geniuses” among migrants

Interior minister: Turkey will not build wall along Armenia border

Armenia Investigative Committee: The wounded on line of contact are officer and driver

World Union of Jewish Students recognizes Armenian Genocide