Sunday
January 14
Israel military destroys underground tunnel from Gaza Strip to Egypt
Israel military destroys underground tunnel from Gaza Strip to Egypt
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A press release by the Israel Defense Forces has stated that they have destroyed a Hamas tunnel under southern Israel, and which links the Gaza Strip to Egypt, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

“This is a severe breach of Israel’s sovereignty, a serious threat to Israeli civilians and a threat to the humanitarian efforts that Israel allows for the people in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military also said in the statement.

This is the third tunnel dug out from the Gaza Strip, and which the Israeli military has destroyed, in the past three months.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
