Peru quake kills one person, injures dozens

Istanbul street officially named after famous Armenian photographer

Detained Saudi prince with Armenian roots offers to pay for dropping charges against him

Turkey army hits Kurdish positions in Syria

Expert: Ban on right-hand steering cars’ imports will not cause substantial price increase in Armenia car market

Israel military destroys underground tunnel from Gaza Strip to Egypt

Armenian painter: Interest toward New Year has gone (PHOTOS)

Turkey amasses military equipment on Syria border

African countries at UN demand from Trump to apologize for statement addressed to them

Yerevan main Christmas tree turns 16 (PHOTOS)

2 dead in Armenia road accident

Czech Rep. to hold presidential runoff

Hamas says will not attend Palestinian meeting over Jerusalem

20,000 protest against new Austrian government in Vienna march

China speaks for Iran nuclear deal, against US unilateral sanctions

Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

Trump blames Democrats for stalled immigration plan

Miloš Zeman leads first round of Czech Republic presidential elections

Game of Thrones ice hotel opens in Finland

‘CIA friends’ asked Moby to spread word of Trump-Russia collusion on social media

Erdogan intends to launch new operations in Syria

Serzh Sargsyan watches Andranik Margaryan's 8th Memorial tournament (PHOTOS)

Iran and China FMs discuss US statement on Tehran's nuclear deal

Qatar files UN complaints after UAE violates airspace

Expert: Trump's recent statement on migrants will only hit his own reputation

New details in murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey

Iran refuses to amend nuclear deal

US analysts: Large-scale military actions in Karabakh unlikely in 2018

Azerbaijan fires 2,000 shots towards Karabakh positions last week

Russian MFA: Our worst expectations on Iran nuclear deal are coming true

Armenian businessman attacked in Georgia

OSCE media freedom representative condemns jailing of Azerbaijani journalist

Ecuadorians want to evict Assange from embassy for poor hygiene

Hundreds of Muslims converted to Christianity in Austria

54 African countries demand apology from Trump

EU takes note of Trump’s statement on Iranian nuclear deal

No Armenians among victims in California floods

Beirut governor presents city development program to Catholicos Aram I

MEP raises issue of Karabakh youth isolation in a letter to Federica Mogherini

MP: No reason to change Armenian parliament speaker

US urges Azerbaijan to release Afgan Mukhtarli

Death toll in California floods rises to 18

Cuba condemns Trump’s remarks over “shithole countries”

Karabakh conflict continues to deserve EU attention

At least 3 dead, 16 injured in Venezuela unrest over food

Tunisia arrests another 150 including opposition leaders over unrest

South Korea offers working-level talks with North Korea on Olympics next week

Estonia first country to ratify Armenia-EU agreement

Churches attacked in Chile three days ahead of Pope visit

Pakistan feels 'betrayed' at US criticism

Armenian President proposes Parliament leadership to hold hearings on price increase of separate products

Armenia president: We have to focus on crucial events set for spring

Trump denies crude slur against migrant countries

Armenia diplomat: Conflicts in OSCE area are not identical

Army truck and Opel collide in Armenia's Ararat region (PHOTOS)

EU's Juncker sees no progress on Turkey ties while journalists jailed

Azerbaijan sentences Afgan Mukhtarli to 6 years in jail

Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia

Yerevan international airport operations back to normal

Armenia President: Parliament must act as platform for dialogue between majority and minority (PHOTOS)

UN High Commissioner accuses Trump of “racism”

Human Rights Watch: Women and children in Armenia remain at risk of domestic violence

Powers of Andrzej Kasprzyk extended for one year, for 22nd time

Armenia PM expected to address at Davos World Economic Forum

Riyadh intends to extradite nationals involved in corruption

Armenia President holds consultation with Parliament council

US Congressmen support extending surveillance program abroad

Turkey: 9 dead and 28 injured as passenger bus overturns

Armenia drivers of right-hand steering wheel cars continue protests

Turkish Foreign Ministry warns its citizens against visiting US

No landings conducted at Yerevan international airport

Expert: Ancient unique inn was discovered in Armenia in 2017 (PHOTOS)

Trump confirms cancellation of his UK visit

Bitcoin rate plunges as South Korea denies ban on cryptocurrency trading

Japanese expert: Archaeological monuments are the treasure of Armenia

US encourages Italy’s OSCE chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts

Turkey summons US Diplomat

South Korea to review plan to ban cryptocurrency trading

Armenians among world’s top backgammon players in 2017

Haiti summons US representative after Trump statements

Poland rejects draft law aimed at liberalizing abortions

Governor’s budget maintains allotment for Armenian American Museum

Armenian MP of Turkey testifies at prosecutor’s office in connection with plotting of assassinations in Europe

Kim Jong-un: North Korea can withstand centenary sanctions

Lukashevich: Russia will support Italy’s efforts in Karabakh peace process

Global oil prices go in different directions

Newspaper: Expert - There are people who attempt to turn Armenia’s agriculture into ruins

Trump says US does not need immigrants from “shithole countries”

Armenian sentenced to 4 years in prison in US

Macron calls on Trump to abide by nuclear agreement with Iran

Turkey Constitutional Court releases Turkish journalist recognizing Armenian Genocide

UK Ambassador: Armenia-UK relations will go from strength to strength after Brexit

Turkish journalist, calling for Armenian Genocide recognition, fined for insulting Erdogan

Tunisia protests: Hundreds arrested after fourth night of unrest

Putin: Russia is ready to return to Ukraine armaments from Crimea

Putin and Erdogan discuss various aspects of situation in Syria

Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation

Putin: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is US pick for Russian presidency

Armenia’s ruling party to start discussions on president’s candidate in January

Tillerson to attend North Korea talks in Canada