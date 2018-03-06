A man chopped off his teenage son’s hand in Hyderabad, India on Monday for allegedly getting addicted to pornography on his smartphone despite repeated warnings, Hindusatan Times reported quoting the police.

Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi, 45, a butcher by profession surrendered to the police stating that he had chopped off the right hand (between wrist and elbow) of his son, Mohammad Khalid Qureshi, 18, who works as an assistant at a local cable television operator.

According to police, recently, Khalid bought a smartphone and got addicted to watching movies and pornography. Despite repeated warnings, he did not stop watching porn films.

On Sunday, Qayyum caught his son red-handed watching a porn film. He tried to snatch the mobile from his son, but the latter resisted and even bit the hand of his father

“On Monday morning, both father and son quarrelled on the same issue again. In a fit of anger, Qayuum picked up the butcher’s knife and chopped off Khalid’s right hand,” police said.