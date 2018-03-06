Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected as president of the Republic of Armenia, Xinhua reported.
In a congratulatory message, Xi highly appraised the achievements made in the development of bilateral ties since China and Armenia established diplomatic relationship.
He said China attaches high importance to advancing China-Armenia relations and stands ready to make joint efforts with Armenia to push forward cooperation between the two countries in various fields to a new stage and bring benefit to the two countries and the two peoples.