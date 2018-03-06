YEREVAN.- Avag Avanesyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia by the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, the press service of the government reported.

Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, relinquishing from the position of the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia by another decision of the PM.

Earlier it was reported that former First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Garegin Melkonyan relinquished from the position on March 2 and was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Netherlands.