YEREVAN. – After voting in favor of Armen Sarkissian who was nominated presidential candidate by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, the Tsarukyan bloc has an unannounced decision to vote also in favor of prime ministerial candidate Serzh Sargsyan, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Tsarukyan bloc head [National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction head, Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, and tycoon] Gagik Tsarukyan has at least three reasons for such decision.

“By Serzh Sargsyan’s suggestion, Gagik Tsarukyan supported Armen Sarkissian [as the next President], and now he cannot personally vote against Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy [as the next PM].

“[Also,] Gagik Tsarukyan is grateful to Serzh Sargsyan for his [Tsarukyan’s] political rehabilitation, and he will repay for that by voting in favor [of Sargsyan].

“Besides, Tsarukyan is concerned that even if he himself decides that the bloc—led by him—shall vote against prime ministerial candidate Serzh Sargsyan, not all the MPs of the bloc will carry out that decision, especially since, unlike the presidential election which was secret ballot [in parliament], the election of Prime Minister is nominal,” wrote Zhamanak.