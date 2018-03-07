Azerbaijani State Security Service eliminated members of the extremist religious group Khachmaz Jamaat, Azerbaijani media reported.
Members of the group- Sabir Mammadov and others- were reportedly preparing for sabotage and terrorism actions.
The State Security Service officers demanded that Sabir Mammadov and Tarlan Salimov should surrender. Mammadov and Salimov were killed in a shootout. The officers found hand-made explosive devices and substances, as well as various weapons during the operation.