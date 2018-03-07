YEREVAN. – We perceive the US ambassador’s assessments not so much as a sharp criticism, but a recommendation, or a healthy criticism by a caring associate.
National Assembly Vice Chairman and ruling Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov on Wednesday told the aforementioned to reporters in parliament. He noted this commenting on US Ambassador Richard Mills’ statement, according to which corruption in Armenia holds American investors back from investing, and influential people create an unfair climate in the country.
In Sharmazanov’s words, however, anticorruption measures and the democratization of Armenia are at the special focus of the country’s authorities.
“We are making efforts for that toward making legislative amendments,” he said, in particular.
Also, Sharmazanov expressed the hope that mechanisms would be introduced within the framework of law initiatives, and which will enable to more effectively fight against the shortcomings.
“No one is more interested than Armenia’s incumbent authorities that democratic values develop in Armenia; we have a [respective] political will,” he stressed, above all. “We will listen carefully to constructive proposals by all our foreign partners. And if there is a need, we will start implementing reforms with a new order.”
