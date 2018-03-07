Armenia has approved visa-free travel for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

The visa-free travel will be in force from March 19, 2018.

“Unilateral visa abolition for these countries will create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral economic ties as well as will increase in tourist flow to Armenia,” deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.

The delegation of Lyon led by Armenian Mayor Georges Képénékian is on a visit to Armenia. On Wednesday Képénékian was received by the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

President Sargsyan emphasized that the two countries need to expand Armenian-French cooperation and to strengthen bilateral relations.

Mr. Képénékian also participated in the reception at the French embassy in Yerevan on Tuesday. In his speech the politician spoke about his “boundless love” for Armenia.

Russia’s position on Armenia-Turkey protocols stems from the importance to normalize relations between these countries, spokeswoman for Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Her remark came in response to comment on Armenia's decision to annul Armenian-Turkish protocols signed in Zurich. Russia always did its outmost to achieve this goal, she said.

The dead body of Armenia man who was searched as missing was found Wednesday at the garbage dump of Gavar, Armenia.

It turned out that a murder was committed. According to preliminary information, Gavar resident had killed the man and hid his body in the town landfill site. He was taken to the police station upon suspicion of committing this crime.

The Armenian parliament passed the bill on the makeup and activities of the Security Council of Armenia.

Under this draft law, the Prime Minister shall head this state-run agency. The key function of the Security Council will be to determine the main directions of Armenia’s defense policy.

The lawmakers also approved the draft law on the procedure for granting pardon. Under this bill, the Prime Minister shall submit to the President the proposal for granting pardon.

British media said Arsenal players allegedly criticized Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi in the dressing room after the defeat over Brighton. The Armenian and German midfielders were condemned for a poor performance, lack of creative solutions and sharpness in the attack.

The exchange rate for one euro rose by almost 5 drams as compared with Tuesday. The exchange rate comprised AMD 597.16.

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.73/$1.