Armenia is ranked 34th on the GOBankingRates’ list of 50 countries with the cheapest cost of living.
“Stunning scenery dotted with Greco-Roman and medieval ruins aren’t the only reasons you’d want to spend a lifetime exploring Armenia,” the country’s respective description reads. “It’s one of the countries with the cheapest cost of living, with rents that are 91 percent lower than NYC [New York City].”
Armenia’s neighbors, Azerbaijan and Georgia are ranked 35th and 16th, respectively, on this list.
India, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are the “leaders” in this ranking.