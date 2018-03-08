Being in Turkey, the Russian S-400 Triumf antiaircraft missile system, which Ankara purchased from Moscow, will pose a great threat to the NATO military system, said General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, reported TASS news agency of Russia.
As per the Czech general who is on a working visit to Washington, D.C., the assessment, according to which the S-400s are incompatible with the NATO Integrated Air Defense System, is still maintained. In his words, this is why if this system is acquired, it will be used separately.
According to General Pavel, even as a non-integrated system, the S-400 will still represent a great threat to NATO in Turkey.