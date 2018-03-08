North Atlantic alliance has increased its military presence in the Baltic countries because of Russia's military expansion, said head of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel, US Department of State press service reported.

“That’s why NATO created the enhanced forward presence with rotational battle groups to demonstrate NATO resolve to act if necessary,” said Pavel adding “we are doing the best to keep the level of this military presence below being threatening to Russia.”

According to him, NATO did not intend “to bring any competition to bring more forces to the region.”

“I am always a cautious optimist, I believe that there is a chance to have better relations between NATO and Russia, but what we need is more willingness on the Russian side that would assure the alliance that Russia has serious interest in making this relationship better,” Pavel noted.