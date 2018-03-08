Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Wednesday at around 9։10pm.

It was informed that fire had broken out at a house in capital city Yerevan.

According to shamshyan.com, two fire and rescue squads arrived at the scene.

Separately, Yerevan Police received a call from the resident of this house, Hasmik P., 63, who informed that her brother had threatened her and set her house on fire.

The fire and rescue workers put out the fire.

In addition, Hasmik P. told the law enforcement that her brother had deliberately burned her clothes and belongings at the yard of the house.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.

The suspect, Harutyun P., 61, is being searched for.