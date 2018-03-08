AL Jazeera has published an article dedicated to the female de-miners of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The article presents the stories and pictures of women de-miners who are working in Karabakh.

For Narine Asatryan, working as a de-miner offers a chance to make a positive effect for her community. Narine has seven children. The woman lives nearby and can return home every night after working in the field.

The HALO Trust has been operating in Nagorno-Karabakh since 2000. In 2015, HALO hired the first group of women, which now includes 11people.

“Defying traditional gender roles, they are able to provide for their families as well as making a tangible difference in their communities,” the author writes.

According to the source, each worker clears on average 10-11 square meters per day.

Some de-miners noted that one of the most difficult parts of their job is working in an extreme weather.

However, one of them Varditer is confident that the most difficult part of her job is being away from her kids, as she works from Monday to Friday, but dedicates weekends to children.