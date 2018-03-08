YEREVAN. – On the occasion of International Women’s Day, students from different nationalities at the United World Colleges (UWC) Dilijan in Armenia on Thursday carried out an awareness campaign on women’s rights, at Liberty Square in downtown capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).
First, the UWC Dilijan students performed a flashmob dance, and then—individual and group songs and dances.
According to Dasha from Latvia, women’s issues are universal. She added that women have problems in Armenia as well as in all other countries; and with this event on Thursday, they are trying to inform women of their rights.