YEREVAN. – Armenia's president-elect Armen Sarkissian continues his meetings abroad.
On March 7, the president-elect met with the professors and staff of London School of Economics and Political Science. Sarkissian presented Armenia's economic opportunities and peculiarities of the transition period to the parliamentary form of government.
The prospects for the implementation of joint projects were also discussed.
Sarkissian also held a separate meeting with professor, former governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King. They exchanged views on the improvement of investment climate in Armenia.