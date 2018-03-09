Member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin Garo Paylan said he was attacked by the members of the ruling Justice and Development party.
“Yesterday in the parliament AKP deputies tried to lynch us. They demonstrate their barbarism everywhere. We will resist the fascists everywhere and, of course, will win,” tweeted Paylan, MP from People’s Democratic Party.
Kurdish MPs in the parliament accused the Turkish authorities of ethnic cleansing in Afrin which provoked anger of the president Erdogan’s supporters and they attacked Kurdish deputies.