Lebanon will hold parliamentary elections on May 6, and the Armenian community representatives are expected to have an active participation, Zhamanak newspaper writes.
Twenty Armenian candidates are running for an MP seat in Beirut only. The problem is that the traditional Armenian parties in Beirut, just as in other communities, are split, the newspaper writes. Former and present members of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Hunchakian party, Ramgavar party are running against each other.
According to Lebanon’s Constitution, the Armenians have six seats in the parliament.