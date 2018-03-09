Pentagon notified U.S. Congress on the intention to sell $270.4 million worth missiles to the United Arab Emirates.
The United Arab Emirates was approved to buy AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles, training missiles, tactical guidance units, and spares.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 7, 2018.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the statement says.