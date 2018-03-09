Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said visa-free regime between Georgia and the EU is not endangered, Novosti Gruziya reported.
Earlier Germany internal affairs ministers Thomas de Maizière said the Georgian government is doing its outmost so that the number of asylum seekers from Georgia would not increase. At the same time he said the numbers are “alarming” and the Georgian government had been informed about it.
Thomas de Maizière said they are happy to cooperate with Georgia in connection with the return of those who were denied asylum. Despite this, we the outcome will be considered together with the European Commission if this development continues.