A convoy of 15 trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in Eastern Ghouta from the checkpoint in Muhayam-Al-Wafedin on Friday, Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria told reporters.
“According to our information, the convoy reached the destination,” he said adding that they also expect several dozen of civilians and militants with their families who were previously offered to leave the region.
As reported earlier, airstrikes and shelling were preventing humanitarian aid from entering Eastern Ghouta, RIA Novosti said.