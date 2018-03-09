The timing of that first meeting between US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take some weeks to work out, said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Associated Press reported.
According to him, Trump himself agreed to discuss denuclearization with North Korean leader.
“This is something he’s had on his mind for quite some time. So now I think it’s a question of agreeing on the timing of that first meeting between the two of them and a location and that will take some weeks before we get all that worked out,” Tillerson said.
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader up by May.