Local elections will be conducted Sunday in fourteen communities of Armenia.
Opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) bloc, however, has nominated no candidate in any of these communities.
Like all other elections, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has a contender in most of these communes.
An actual “battle” is expected solely in Noramarg and Debed villages of the Ararat and the Lori Provinces, respectively.
And in the Kotayk Province, there will be a local election only in Hatsavan village, where, however, no other candidate is running except for the incumbent village mayor, who is a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party.