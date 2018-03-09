Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov on Friday in Azerbaijan.
The ministers held one-on-one meeting, which was continued in an expanded forma, APA reported.
The sides exchanged views over military cooperation and discussed the prospects for cooperation over military education and military medicine, as well as conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings.
The ministers ended the meeting by signing a plan of bilateral cooperation for 2018 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia.