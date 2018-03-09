Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Friday officially unveiled the six members bestowed with a ministerial post in Chancellor Angela Merkel's new coalition government, DW reported.
The most high profile appointment is Heiko Maas' promotion from justice minister to head the Foreign Ministry. He takes over from former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel, who revealed on Thursday that he had not been offered a Cabinet post after falling out of favor.
The SPD will take charge of the Finance Ministry. Former Hamburg Mayor Olaf Scholz has been handed with the post, as had long been expected.
Katarina Barley has been appointed Germany's next
SPD secretary general Hubertus Heil has been appointed Germany's next justice minister.
Svenja Schulze was appointed environment minister. Schulze, another relatively young newcomer, was previously minister for innovation, science and research in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Perhaps the most eye-catching appointment is the elevation of the mayor of the Berlin district Neukölln, Franziska Giffey, to the Cabinet as minister for family affairs, senior citizens, women and youth.
Germany is finally on the cusp of a new government, more than six months on from the federal elections. The final major hurdle was overcome on Sunday when the SPD's 460,000 members approved the coalition agreement with Merkel's conservatives in a ballot vote. Merkel is now set to be formally re-elected as chancellor on Wedneday.