American premium cable and satellite television network Starz has acquired eight exclusive first-run documentaries , among them the Armenian Genocide film “Intent to Destroy”, Deadline reports.

“We are acquiring an eclectic slate of documentaries that not only strategically align with Starz Original series but also present engaging subjects, provocative conflicts and authentic storytelling,” said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz.

Intent to Destroy is a documentary by filmmaker Joe Berlinger. He meets with historians and scholars to discuss the Armenian Genocide and the continuing denial by the Turkish government of it ever happening.

“Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction” will premiere on April 23, 2018.