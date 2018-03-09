US President Donald Trump's tough policies on North Korea have succeeded in encouraging Pyongyang to come to the negotiations table, Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement, Sputnik reported.
"North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization — while suspending all ballistic missile and nuclear testing — is evidence that President Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Vice President Mike Pence wrote in the statement.
According to the statement, whichever direction talks with North Korea go, US will be firm in their resolve.
"The United States and our allies remain committed to applying maximum pressure on the Kim regime to end their nuclear program. All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearization," the statement reads.
Pence noted that US policy on North Korea has not changed and Washington will continue to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang to take concrete steps and end its nuclear program. The same position was voiced by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.