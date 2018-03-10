Even though the apple-loaded trucks of the residents of Ohanavan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province are now allowed to enter Russia, another problem has now risen.

Hayk, an Ohanavan resident, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that two trucks from their village is now stuck at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border, due to snow.

In his words, the Armenian farmers were permitted to bring their produce into Russia only after when the Russian customs provided a new respective form.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the residents of Ohanavan blocked the road leading to their village. They were saying that Russia was not allowing trucks from Armenian to enter Russia via the Upper Lars checkpoint, and therefore they were unable to export their agricultural produce to Russia.