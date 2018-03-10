The US visit of the delegation from the Armenia-USA Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia is still in progress.

The delegation on Friday held talks at the White House and the US Congress.

At the White House, the visiting MPs from Armenia were received by Catherine Croft, Head of the European Affairs Division of the National Security Council. At the meeting, the parties discussed several regional security issues, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process, Armenian-Turkish Protocols, and Armenia-European Union relations.

And at the Congress, the visiting Armenian lawmakers met with analysts from the Helsinki Foundation. During this talk, the MPs presented the domestic reforms being implemented in Armenia within the framework of transition to a parliamentary system of government, measures being taken in the fight against corruption, etc. The interlocutors conferred also on regional security issues as well as Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.