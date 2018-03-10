YEREVAN. – The “For the State of Armenia” front is holding a public assembly at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The front, jointly with the “Armenian Renaissance” diaspora civil movement, is holding rallies in Strasbourg, London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Yerevan “against the perpetuation of the [current] regime, for the freedom of political prisoners, for the state of Armenia.”
Saturday’s public meeting at Liberty Square is against the process of President Serzh Sargsyan’s becoming the next Prime Minister of Armenia.
The members of this front have not ruled out sit-ins and protest marches, and they have said today’s rally can be continuous.