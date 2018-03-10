NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it is impossible to defeat Putin by being cunning, but this can be attempted by being armed with facts.
Kelly said Putin is very smart, and there is an impression that he is the smartest person in any environment.
As per the American journalist, however, even though it is impossible to defeat Putin by being cunning, this can be attempted by making him go on the defense, like she did.
Commenting on the photos of his riding a bear, the Russian president said he has not ridden a bear yet.