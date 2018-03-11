Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I have recently received the Bishop of Roman Catholic church Ivan Sundus in Lebanon.
It was noted that the purpose of the visit was to officially hand over Pope Francis's invitation letter to Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I on the occasion of opening a statue of St Gregory of Narek at the Vatican on April 5.
The statue was donated to the Pope by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. The ceremony will also be attended by Armenian President and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.