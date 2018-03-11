NBC journalist Megyn Kelly, who recently sat down for an interview with Putinsaid, said on Saturday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin “has something” on President Trump, The Hill reported.
“I would not say that Putin likes Trump,” she said. “I did not glean that at all from him. I did glean that perhaps he has something on Donald Trump."
Kelly did not specify on what basis she made such an assumption.
She added that , even if Moscow has any information about Trump, it is hardly connected with a scandalous dossier.
"I think it has to do with money and Trump’s early years dealing with the Russians back in the nineties, his facilities here in the United States,” she noted.