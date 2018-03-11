Over 10,000 people took part in an anti-racist demonstration in the Italian city of Florence in memory of murdered Senegalese national, Sputnik reported quoting local media.
On Monday, Italian local citizen shot dead 54-year-old Idy Diene, a Senegalese street vendor, who had lived in Italy for 20 years. The murderer reportedly wanted to commit a suicide over financial problems but changed his mind and randomly killed Diene.
African migrants staged large-scale protests demanding thorough investigation into the case, as they saw racist nature of the incident.
ocal resLidents joined the Senegalese community in a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, which gathered about 10,000 people, according to the La Repubblica newspaper.