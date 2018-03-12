North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed “great desire” to sign a peace agreement with the US and establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper of South Korea reported citing a senior source from the South Korean administration.
As per the interlocutor of this paper, Kim Jong-un informed about his intention to normalize relations with the United States at a meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang.
“Kim Jong-un’s ultimate goal is to sign a peace treaty and establish normal diplomatic relations with the US,” said the source, “even to open a US embassy in Pyongyang.”