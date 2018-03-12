YEREVAN. – At the invitation of foreign minister Margot Wallström of Sweden, Armenia Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will be on an official visit to Stockholm, on Monday and Tuesday.
During his trip, Nalbandian is scheduled to hold talks with senior representatives of the Swedish executive and legislative authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In the Swedish capital city, the Armenian FM will meet also with the leading analysts and experts of Sweden.