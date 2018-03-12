A major and tragic car crash has taken place Sunday in the Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.
At around 9։15pm, an Opel Astra—with driver Arsen D., 25—and a VAZ 21099—with Grigor Tonoyan, 64, behind its steering wheel—collided in Talin town.
According to shamshyan.com, Tonoyan died on the spot, whereas his two passengers—Anahit H., 63, and Mkhitar G., 20—sustained injuries and were taken to Talin hospital while the Opel driver—to a hospital in capital city Yerevan.
As per the source, Grigor Tonoyan was a Karabakh War veteran and an active participant in the brief war in April 2016.
According to preliminary information, the person accountable for this tragic road accident was the Opel driver, who was speeding, and his car crashed into the VAZ 21099, went off road, hit a fence, and ended up in the plot of land of a local resident.