Japanese Ambassador Eiji Taguchi on Sunday visited Spitak town of Armenia, and he laid flowers to the cross-stone devoted to the victims of the earthquake that hit Japan in 2011 and to the monument to the victims of the earthquake that struck Spitak in 1988.

Also, the diplomat thanked the Armenian government, the Armenian Apostolic Church, and the Armenian people for their support and assistance to the Japanese people during the days of the aforesaid natural disaster.

“I want to separately thank the Spitak mayor and town residents, with whose efforts the cross-stone in memory of the victims of the earthquake in eastern Japan has been installed,” Ambassador Taguchi said, in particular. “I [also] want to thank you for attending, every year on March 11, the events dedicated to the memory of the [Japan] earthquake victims.”