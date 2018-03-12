The Turkish airplane, which was en route from Sharjah to Istanbul, on Sunday disappeared from the radar screens at 6:50pm local time.

The aircraft crashed nearby Shahr-e Kord, Iran, in a mountainous area 400km south of capital city Tehran.

Eight passengers and three crew members were on board.

Well-known Turkish businessman Hüseyin Başaran’s daughter and her seven friends were on board the plane.

The flight recorder of the aircraft has been found.

Mehr News Agency if Iran reported that the dead bodies of all eleven victims have been found.