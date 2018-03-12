YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Monday received newly appointed Polish Ambassador Paweł Cieplak.
Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, the Armenian parliament speaker wished him success and expressed the hope that the diplomat will contribute to the development of Armenian-Polish ties, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Babloyan reflected on the visit by an Armenian delegation—led by him—to Poland last year, underscored the development of parliamentary relations, and reflected on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Ambassador Cieplak, for his part, noted that Poland is interested in developing its ties with Armenia, and he added that parliamentary relations can play a special role in expansion of cooperation between the two countries.
Touching upon the Karabakh conflict, the new Polish ambassador to Armenia noted that, as a member of the European Union (EU), Poland seeks to keep the balance in its foreign policy.
Also, Paweł Cieplak briefed Ara Babloyan on the process of Poland’s ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, and he expressed the hope that his country will approve this document by the year’s end.