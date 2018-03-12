YEREVAN. – While leaving unchanged the Armenian government’s B1 sovereign ratings for issuing long-term liabilities, Moody’s financial services company has changed the prospect for these ratings, from “stable” to “positive.”

This shows that Moody’s gives a positive assessment to Armenia’s economic developments for the next 12 to 18 months, the Central Bank of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Moody’s has raised the upper limits Armenia’s ratings in national currency bonds and bank deposits by two levels, from Ba2 to Baa3.

According to the Moody’s projections, Armenia’s national debt/GDP ratio will be 56.5 percent by the current year’s end, whereas 54.2 percent at the end of 2019.