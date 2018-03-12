The EU will be more practical, more focused on the needs of our citizens with the new Eastern Partnership architecture, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during the launch of the new Eastern Partership cooperation set-up.

Last year's Eastern Partnership summit has brought our partnership to a new level of ambitions with 20 practical goals to achieve by 2020, she said.

"I am sure that together we can fulfill the immense potential of the Eastern Partnership," High representative of the EU added.

The new institutional set-up of the Eastern Partnership was launched on Monday in Brussels in the presence of senior officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the EU member states.

The new structure for institutional cooperation between the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU member states is more compact and focuses first and foremost on the efficient delivery of reforms that bring real results to the citizens.