At least 50 people were killed in Nepal after a US-Bangla plane, 78-seater Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 BS 211, has crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) runway, this afternoon. The plane was bound from Dhaka, Bangladesh when it met with the accident, Kathmandu Tribune reported.

The fire is now under control and rescue is underway. 14 passengers have been sent to the hospital.

It was noted, there were 67 passengers and 4 flight crew.