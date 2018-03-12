It is now crucial that we keep up the momentum after the Eastern Partnership summit to inject a new dynamism into the Eastern Partnership and renew our joint engagement towards comprehensive reforms in Partner Countries, EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Monday.

Johannes Hahn officially launched the new structure for the Eastern Partnership which will set the scene for stepped-up efforts to implement the “20 Deliverables for 2020”.

"This will demonstrate that the EU and its Partner Countries are highly committed to keep on working together and becoming stronger together," he said in his speech.

The EU and partners are going "to make our economies stronger" and will achieve stronger governance for the citizens, he added.

"Our common challenge this year is to deliver results by the Autumn Ministerial in the four key of cooperation: economic development and market; strengthening institutions and good governance; connectivity, energy efficiency and climate change; mobility and people-to-people contacts," Hahn emphasized.

"In this respect, private investments in our partner countries are key. The External Investment Plan close an important gap by de-risking private investments. We will provide SMEs better access to financial support in local currency."

"With our new work programmes and our first meetings under the new structure today as well as in the weeks to come we mark the beginning of a new process following the Summit. We want to be held accountable for the progress we reach on the "20 Deliverables by 2020". I am confident that the new Eastern Partnership structure will be instrumental for us to achieve what we promised," he concluded.