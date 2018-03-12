Azerbaijan has expressed a strong dissatisfaction with the US.
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), where he was given a note of protest, reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.
The handing of this note is in connection with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the US.
“In response to such conduct by the United States, Azerbaijan will adequately rely on the principle of reciprocity,” said, in particular, spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev of the Azerbaijani MFA.